Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $102,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.