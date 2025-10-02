Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,771,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 137,499 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 613,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 214,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

SMB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.