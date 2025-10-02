Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,954.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOE opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

