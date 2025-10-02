Truist Financial Corp Has $81.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $81,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $298.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.