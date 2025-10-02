Truist Financial Corp Sells 136,288 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,079,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $89,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,380 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,496 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

