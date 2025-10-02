iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI Shares Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 0.6%

MCHI stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

