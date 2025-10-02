Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.67 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.45). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.50), with a volume of 251,501 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Personal Group from GBX 368 to GBX 416 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Personal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 416.

The stock has a market cap of £105.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1,681.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 352.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.39.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 9.60 EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current year.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

