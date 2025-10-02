Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and traded as high as $13.60. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 970 shares trading hands.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Up 1.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

