Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Flower City Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $138.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

