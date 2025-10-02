L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Position Trimmed by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,151,000 after buying an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after acquiring an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $299,157,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $300.80 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $305.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

