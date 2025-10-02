Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.