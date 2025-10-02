iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Raised by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after acquiring an additional 208,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,280,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,401,000 after purchasing an additional 133,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,173,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IWF stock opened at $471.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

