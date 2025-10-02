Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.16.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

