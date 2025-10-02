Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 6.8% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,134,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $82.06 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

