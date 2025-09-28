WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.70 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.61 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

