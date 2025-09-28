StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 23.8% – Time to Buy?

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) traded up 23.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.13. 434,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 63,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.23.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

