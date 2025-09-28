CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 87.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Shares of CTRE opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

