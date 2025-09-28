BXP, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

BXP has a payout ratio of 206.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BXP to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.9%.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. BXP has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,494.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.09 million. BXP had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 0.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BXP will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BXP from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on BXP from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

