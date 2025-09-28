Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.
Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
