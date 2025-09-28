Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on October 15th

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

About Sunrise Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.