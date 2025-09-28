TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Shares Up 12.5% – Time to Buy?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 954,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,447,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.04.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

See Also

