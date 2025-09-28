National Fuel Gas Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
National Fuel Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $93.68 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,035,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,962,000 after buying an additional 132,855 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,295,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,427,000 after buying an additional 46,616 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,515,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,531,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,510,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,989,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
