Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $247,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

