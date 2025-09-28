State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,790 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CME Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 32,941.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,144,000 after buying an additional 1,853,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,842,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after buying an additional 808,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.96. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $298.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.14.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

