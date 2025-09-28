LongView Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LongView Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

