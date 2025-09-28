Kendall Capital Management Reduces Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,147,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,544,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,669,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

