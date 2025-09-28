Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PFGC opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The food distribution company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Performance Food Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $525,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,007,110.85. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 4,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $433,844.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,093.96. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,968 shares of company stock worth $5,944,596 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,015 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 153.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

