Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,938,000 after acquiring an additional 104,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after purchasing an additional 398,827 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $261.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.45.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

