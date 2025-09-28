GAMMA Investing LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

