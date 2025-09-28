1,339 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,241.60. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,848.40. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,960 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA opened at $193.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $197.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

