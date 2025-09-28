J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at $143,763.62. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. The trade was a 18.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $134.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

