Ballentine Partners LLC Has $465,000 Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 24.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public Price Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.78 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

