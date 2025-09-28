tru Independence LLC Sells 140 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

tru Independence LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.20, for a total transaction of $399,214.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,345,989.20. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,336 shares of company stock valued at $176,625,049. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:META opened at $743.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $751.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $670.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

