Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Sanofi $SNY

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.73 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

