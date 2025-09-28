Signaturefd LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3%

TotalEnergies stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.