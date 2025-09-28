ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 39.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVNA opened at $369.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.25 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total value of $35,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,437,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,890,075,520.96. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total transaction of $36,805,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,381,066 shares of company stock worth $848,256,074. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

