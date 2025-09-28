Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE opened at $105.77 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.11. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.46.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

