Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 961,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the previous session’s volume of 267,046 shares.The stock last traded at $34.11 and had previously closed at $33.19.

Compass Group Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

