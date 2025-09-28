Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.2%

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $243.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

