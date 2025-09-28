Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 127.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,517 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after purchasing an additional 391,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $63,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,397 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Zacks Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $132.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

