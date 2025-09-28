ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Up 5% After Analyst Upgrade

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.78. 34,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 106,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSE. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the second quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 13.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.