Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,989 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.83 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

