Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the sale, the president owned 412,415 shares in the company, valued at $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.