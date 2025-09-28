Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $299.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

