Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BTI stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.