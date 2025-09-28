Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.37.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

