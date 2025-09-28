Head-To-Head Survey: J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) vs. MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 12.63% 22.60% 10.79% J.Jill 6.12% 40.48% 10.50%

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. J.Jill pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. MINISO Group pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. J.Jill pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. J.Jill has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $2.33 billion 2.97 $364.10 million $1.07 20.83 J.Jill $601.71 million 0.44 $39.48 million $2.39 7.23

This table compares MINISO Group and J.Jill”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MINISO Group has higher revenue and earnings than J.Jill. J.Jill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MINISO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of J.Jill shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of J.Jill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MINISO Group and J.Jill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 J.Jill 1 3 2 0 2.17

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.56%. J.Jill has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.67%. Given J.Jill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than MINISO Group.

Volatility and Risk

MINISO Group has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MINISO Group beats J.Jill on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

