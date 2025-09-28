HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $421.04 and last traded at $421.22, with a volume of 271792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $414.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.17. The company has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

