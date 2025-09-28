Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.8750.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RELY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th.

Remitly Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 273.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $411.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $243,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,544,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,799,824.72. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,654,288 shares in the company, valued at $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,943 shares of company stock worth $1,720,993. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Remitly Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Remitly Global by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

