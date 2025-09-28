TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 2,340 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,547,000 after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.4% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 411,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 4.6%

LW stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.