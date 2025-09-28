TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after purchasing an additional 582,124 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 339,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,644,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,084,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,526,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,560. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,357 shares of company stock worth $19,181,521. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

